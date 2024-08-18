'Grossly misrepresented': Cognizant clarifies Rs 2.52 lakh fresher salary controversy

BENGALURU: IT services firm Cognizant on Sunday said its recent job posting with compensation of Rs 2.52 lakh package annually has been 'grossly misrepresented'.

This clarification comes from the IT firm as salaries starting from Rs 2.52 lakh for freshers have sparked outrage on social media.

"Our recent job posting for talent from non-engineering backgrounds, with a 3-year undergraduate degree has been grossly misrepresented. This job posting, with compensation of Rs 2.52 lakh annually was only for candidates with a 3-year undergraduate degree and not for engineering graduates," Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas, said in a statement.

The company said that its annual compensation for fresh engineering graduates ranges from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 12 lakh annually, depending on the category of hiring, skill set, and advanced industry-accredited certifications.

"The compensation we offer for engineering graduates is highly competitive within the IT services peer group. Further, when we hire for entry level roles, we invest approximately Rs 2 to 3 lakh per associate in the initial years to train, mentor and upskill in advanced technologies,” Gummadi explained.