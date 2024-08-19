TMB appoints Salee S Nair as new MD & CEO

BENGALURU: Private sector bank Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has announced the appointment of Salee S Nair as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO).

He comes with over 35 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Prior to this appointment, he served as Deputy Managing Director & Chief Credit Officer at State Bank of India.

Salee is a post graduate in Applied Electronics, and started his banking career in 1987 when he joined SBI as a Probationary Officer. Salee said, “I look forward to working closely with the Board, the management team, and all employees to build on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and to drive the bank’s strategic priorities forward.”