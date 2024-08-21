NITES approaches labour dept on Infosys onboarding delay

BENGALURU: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Tuesday said it has filed a formal complaint against Infosys to the Ministry of Labour and Employment over delay in onboarding freshers.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES said the complaint is for the ongoing exploitation and unprofessional treatment of over 2,000 young engineering graduates who were selected for System Engineer (SE) and Digital Specialist Engineer (DSE) roles during the 2022-23 recruitment drive.

“These graduates, after being issued offer letters as early as April 2022, have been subjected to continuous delays in the onboarding process, unpaid pre-training programs, and unexpected additional assessments.

Despite fulfilling all requirements on their part, these professionals have been kept in limbo for more than two years, causing immense frustration, anxiety, and uncertainty,” he said.

During June quarter earnings conference, replying to onboarding of previous offers, Infosys had said that only a small portion would be pending and that the rest is done. In its complaint, NITES demanded that the ministry take immediate and strict action against Infosys to prevent further exploitation of these young professionals.