Airtel to shut down Wynk music, absorb employees

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that it will discontinue its streaming music service Wynk. However, the company confirmed that all employees from the music vertical, launched 10 years ago, will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem.

“We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music, and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem,” said a company spokesperson.

The decision follows Airtel’s partnership with Apple to offer exclusive entertainment content to Airtel customers in India. This partnership will provide Airtel customers with access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, enhancing their entertainment experience.

Airtel Xstream customers will enjoy premium content on Apple TV+, including Hollywood and award-winning shows, as part of their premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans. “Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users.