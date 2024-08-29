TRAI considers limiting unlimited calls, messaging services

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb the menace of unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is considering limiting unlimited calls and messaging services.
In a consultation paper, the regulatory body proposed exploring differential tariffs for voice calls and SMS to discourage UCC. It suggests introducing a differential tariff beyond a specified limit for bulk messaging or calls, particularly in the context of people-to-people (P2P) messages or calls. TRAI said a need is felt to review the existing provisions, and one of the measures could be to make provision for differential tariff beyond a specified limit for bulk messaging or calls.
The TRAI paper sought public comments on the review of Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018).
“Views of the stakeholders are sought on the need to review tariff of P2P messages/calls per SIM on a daily basis beyond a specified limit to curb menace of UCC from UTMs,” reads the paper.
TRAI seeks stakeholders’ views on reviewing tariffs for P2P messages/calls per SIM on a daily basis beyond a specified limit to curb UCC from unauthorised telemarketers. The regulatory body also wants to know if there is a need to review the five-paisa exemption accorded to transactional messages and bring them at par with other commercial messages.
Additionally, TRAI wants to know if there should be a provision for minimum security deposits from entities registering with any of the Access Providers against the misuse or breach of regulations. It also seeks views on what should be the provisions in the Code of Practice (CoP) for full or partial encashment/replenishment of security deposits against the breach of the regulations.
TRAI issued TCCCPR 2018 to regulate commercial communications and protect customers from UCC.