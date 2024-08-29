TRAI considers limiting unlimited calls, messaging services

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb the menace of unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is considering limiting unlimited calls and messaging services.

In a consultation paper, the regulatory body proposed exploring differential tariffs for voice calls and SMS to discourage UCC. It suggests introducing a differential tariff beyond a specified limit for bulk messaging or calls, particularly in the context of people-to-people (P2P) messages or calls. TRAI said a need is felt to review the existing provisions, and one of the measures could be to make provision for differential tariff beyond a specified limit for bulk messaging or calls.

The TRAI paper sought public comments on the review of Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018).