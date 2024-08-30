Nokia to expand its Fixed Networks R&D facility in Chennai

Telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Friday announced the expansion of its Fixed Networks R&D facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. According to the company, the new facility will foster innovations in fiber, Wi-Fi, and fixed wireless technologies, strengthening Nokia's fixed networks portfolio. The lab will be one of Nokia's largest globally and the largest for its Fixed Networks business.

“As a key hub for Fixed Networks, this investment will further strengthen Nokia’s technology innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G and 100G PON, Fixed Wireless Access, Wi-Fi and MDU solutions, as well as access network and home controllers,” said the company in a press note.

The Tamil Nadu government has facilitated this expansion, providing essential infrastructure, regulatory, and policy support. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between Guidance Tamil Nadu and Nokia in the presence of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, and Minister for Industries, Dr T R B Rajaa, in San Francisco, California, USA.

“This investment highlights our dedication to India and global technology advancements and allows us to further leverage the abundant talent pool in the region. This MoU solidifies our collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government to jointly drive telecom industry innovations, expanding our world-class R&D hub in Chennai,” said Vimalkumar Kothandaraman, Head of Fixed Networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia.

Dr. TRB Rajaa noted that Nokia has been a long-standing partner in Tamil Nadu's growth story, and it is a matter of pride that the new facility, likely the largest fixed network lab globally, will be in Chennai.