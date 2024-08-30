Shah Rukh Khan makes to Hurun rich list 2024

MUMBAI: With as many as 334 dollar billionaires, the country has emerged as the new wealth creator in Asia, adding a new billionaire every fifth day in 2023, as per the Hurun rich list 2024, which saw actor Shah Rukh Khan making to the rich list with a wealth of Rs 7,300 crore and Mukesh Ambani losing the long held crown as the richest Indian to Gautam Adani.

The list has found 1,539 people with Rs 1,000 crore or more wealth, adding 272 names, while the country’s dollar billionaire count has reached 334, rising by 29% year-on-year, with the country adding a new billionaire every fifth day in 2023. With 17 entrants to the list, Hyderabad has pipped Bengaluru to occupy the third spot on the list, with Mumbai and New Delhi taking the top two slots in terms of new additions.

Razorpay founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar are the youngest billionaires in the list, both at 33, while the youngest entrant to the list is the 21-year old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, with his co-founder Aadit Palicha second youngest at 22. The 2024 list boasts of 11 people born in the 90s.

At 58, Shah Rukh Khan has made it to the list with a wealth of Rs 7,300 crore, powered by his stakes in IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Hurun India founder and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said the country is emerging as the wealth creation engine of Asia. “While China saw a 25% fall in number of billionaires, India saw a 29 % increase, reaching 334 billionaires,” he said.

Adani and family have topped the 2024 rich list, as they saw a 95% increase in their wealth to Rs 1,161,800 crore. This was natural as his wealth was eroded over 80% after the New York based shortseller firm Hindenburg levelled a slew of allegations against the company including share price rigging and insider trading. The report published late January 2023 saw the stock of the 10 listed group companies losing as much as 80% value.

Adani has recorded the highest wealth growth within the top 10 over the past five years, adding Rs 1,021,600 crore, despite challenges following the report.