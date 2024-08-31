Google partners with Tamil Nadu government to boost AI innovation

Google on Saturday exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to boost AI innovation. The collaboration aims to create impactful and scalable AI solutions in key areas such as AI start-up enablement, skilling, and industrial ecosystem enablement, including MSMEs.
The MoU exchange took place at Google's Mountain View office, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and top Google executives, including Amit Zaveri and Nanda Ramachandran, in attendance.
Under the agreement, Google will work with Guidance, the state government's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, to support the development of a robust AI ecosystem. This includes providing access to advanced technologies and resources, with a focus on empowering individuals, businesses, and government entities to leverage AI for inclusive growth and progress.
“We are happy to collaborate with Google on advanced manufacturing, including the recently announced Made in India Pixel 8 phone being manufactured in Tamil Nadu. The MoU signed today will explore key Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives under the Tamil Nadu AI Labs. Our partnership with Google is a significant step forward towards establishing Tamil Nadu as a thriving AI and advanced electronics manufacturing hub. We are not just adopting technology; we are harnessing its power to propel our state into the future,” said TRB Rajaa.
Amit Zaveri, GM/VP and Head of Platform of Google Cloud, said that collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and technological progress through AI.
“We look forward to working together to build a thriving AI ecosystem in Tamil Nadu — one that not only drives innovation and creates opportunities but also empowers individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age,” said Zaveri.
Google and the Tamil Nadu government are exploring collaborations under several key pillars, including the manufacturing of Pixel 8 phones, which is already underway in the state through local partnerships. The partnership will also focus on skill development and education, with Google collaborating with the government to upskill Tamil Nadu's workforce with AI capabilities and explore AI learning initiatives under the flagship 'Naan Mudhalvan' upskilling platform.
Additionally, Google will work alongside Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem to offer mentorship and networking with Google experts and industry leaders, with AI-focused events designed to solve local challenges and foster innovation and problem-solving within the community. The Google for Startups program will provide eligible VC-funded AI startups with cloud credits, technical training and business support to accelerate their growth.
To empower Tamil Nadu's MSMEs, Google and Google Cloud's partners will collaborate with the government to help leverage Google Cloud's AI on open networks marketplace. These efforts will enable streamlined access, automate processes, enhance decision-making, and promote innovation through technology adoption.
Google is committed to developing AI in a way that maximizes the positive benefits to society while addressing the challenges, guided by its AI principles. The company prioritises fundamental research to create solutions for the world's most pressing issues and believes that collaboration across diverse communities is the key to accelerating progress with tangible impact, while ensuring the ethical development and deployment of these transformative technologies.