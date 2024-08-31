Google partners with Tamil Nadu government to boost AI innovation

Google on Saturday exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to boost AI innovation. The collaboration aims to create impactful and scalable AI solutions in key areas such as AI start-up enablement, skilling, and industrial ecosystem enablement, including MSMEs.

The MoU exchange took place at Google's Mountain View office, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and top Google executives, including Amit Zaveri and Nanda Ramachandran, in attendance.

Under the agreement, Google will work with Guidance, the state government's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, to support the development of a robust AI ecosystem. This includes providing access to advanced technologies and resources, with a focus on empowering individuals, businesses, and government entities to leverage AI for inclusive growth and progress.

“We are happy to collaborate with Google on advanced manufacturing, including the recently announced Made in India Pixel 8 phone being manufactured in Tamil Nadu. The MoU signed today will explore key Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives under the Tamil Nadu AI Labs. Our partnership with Google is a significant step forward towards establishing Tamil Nadu as a thriving AI and advanced electronics manufacturing hub. We are not just adopting technology; we are harnessing its power to propel our state into the future,” said TRB Rajaa.

Amit Zaveri, GM/VP and Head of Platform of Google Cloud, said that collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and technological progress through AI.