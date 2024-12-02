Average housing prices up 11 per cent in Jul-Sep in eight cities; Delhi-NCR sees highest 32 per cent price rise: Report

NEW DELHI: India's eight major cities saw an average 11 per cent increase in housing prices annually during the September quarter on strong demand, with Delhi-NCR witnessing the highest appreciation at 32 per cent, according to a report.

Realtors' apex body CREDAI, real estate consultant Colliers and data analytic firm Liases Foras on Monday released their joint 'Housing Price-Tracker Report Q3 2024'.

"Average housing prices across the top eight markets in India rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) at Rs 11,000 per sq ft during Q3 (July-September) 2024, led by sturdy demand and positive market sentiments," the report said.

The average housing prices have increased for the 15th consecutive quarter since 2021.