Govt scraps windfall tax on ATF, crude oil products, petrol, diesel

NEW DELHI: Finance ministry on Monday announced the scrapping of the windfall tax or special additional excise duty (SAED) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), crude oil products, petrol and diesel.

The windfall tax, which targeted unexpected profits from domestic crude oil production, was first imposed in July 2022. As per the notification, the tax on the production of petroleum crude and the export of ATF, petrol, and diesel will no longer be levied.

This move is expected to benefit oil producers and refiners such as Reliance Industries and ONGC, potentially improving their refining margins. Shares of Reliance Industries rose following the announcement. ONGC shares closed at `257.65, up by 0.37%, while Reliance Industries shares closed at `1,310.60, up by 1.42%.

The decision to roll back windfall tax followed a review by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Revenue Department, and the petroleum ministry. It was also accompanied by the withdrawal of the Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on the export of petrol and diesel.