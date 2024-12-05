Hyundai announces price hike, other carmakers likely to follow the norm

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the country’s second-largest carmaker, will increase prices across its model range by up to Rs 25,000, effective from January 1, 2025.

The price increase, according to HMIL, has been necessitated owing to an increase in input costs, adverse exchange rate and increase in logistics costs.

“Our endeavour is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers," said Tarun Garg, full-time director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL.

"However, with the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment,” he added. The price increase will be effective on all MY25 models.

