Bitcoin beats regulatory hurdles, hits $100K level

NEW DELHI: Despite regulatory uncertainties around the globe, Bitcoin prices on Thursday breached the psychologically important level of $100,000, surging nearly 133% over the last one year. The rise in cryptocurrency was hastened by the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

Bitcoin prices have risen by over 50% since the US presidential Election Day (5 November 2024) in anticipation that the Trump administration will ease regulatory hurdles and create a more favourable environment for digital assets. The market cap of Bitcoin is now a massive $2 trillion.

The rise in Bitcoin prices beyond $100,000 mark is a testament to the resilience and adoption of Bitcoin, says Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX.

“The psychological breakthrough will prompt institutions, companies, and countries to take Bitcoin and crypto more seriously. Retail investors may now view it as a validated, stable asset class, and we could see deeper integration of bitcoin into mainstream investment products,” added Gupta.