Government may extend laptop, PC import deadline beyond Dec 31

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to extend the deadline of the import authorisation scheme for laptop and personal computers beyond December 31, 2024, said a senior government official.

According to officials, the Commerce Ministry is expected to issue a notification shortly to announce the extension. “The government is not looking to cause disruption — no disruption has been caused so far through import authorisation scheme,” he said.

India launched an import management system in November 2023, which required companies to register with the government the quantity and value of their laptop and tablet imports. Before this, on August 4, the government had announced ban on laptops, personal computers and tablets.

Later in the day, it had clarified that there was no ban but electronics manufacturing companies needed a licence or required to register on import management system to import these items starting November 1, 2023.

The government said the purpose of the decision was to encourage the companies to start production in India. However, the reports indicate India reversed the laptop licensing policy following lobbying from US officials concerned about New Delhi’s compliance with WTO obligations and potential new regulations.

Then India extended the deadline for approving imports of servers, laptops, PCs and tablets from September 30 to December 31. It means, electronics companies like Dell, HP, Apple, Samsung and Lenovo will need to obtain fresh approvals to import laptops and tablets in India starting next year, as per a government notification. As per Counterpoint estimates, India’s laptop and personal computer market is valued at $8 billion annually.