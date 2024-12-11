Amazon set to enter quick commerce with pilot in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Amazon is set to enter the quick commerce space with its 15-min delivery service ready to begin from this month on a pilot basis. The pilot would start from Bengaluru.

The company, however, said as expected its quick commerce business may not be called Tez.

Samir Kumar, country manager, Amazon India, told the media here on Tuesday that while Amazon focuses on implementing the strategy to offer the largest selection at fastest speeds and greatest value to customers in every single pin-code across the country, it will be starting a pilot to give the customers a choice to get their everyday essentials in 15 min or less,

“We already have millions of customers across India including Prime Members who trust us and will look forward to this convenience. Stay tuned for more,” said the Amazon country manager when asked about the much expected quick commerce space.

The company, however, did not divulge more information on other cities the pilot would be launched or the number of dark stores it would begin with. Sources in the company said depending on the results of pilot in Benagluru, other cities would be selected.

Amazon is a late entrant in the quick commerce space, which is dominated by players like Zomato-backed Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy’s instamart. The model works around a strong network of dark stores -- which are a retail distribution centre for online orders. Dark stores are essential for quick commerce players, especially to increase its market share.

When questioned why Amazon took so long to enter the quick commerce business, country manager Samir Kumar said: “For us, we look at what our customers want. At times, we take our time to make decisions. But when we get into it, we want to make sure we build a fine product. Our goal is to make sure that the safety standards are right -- the folks or the associates who are going to be working on the road are safe.”

The company already has a 2-hour delivery service Amazon Fresh under which it delivers fruits, vegetables, dairy and other grocery products.

