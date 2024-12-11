Toyota launches new Camry at Rs 48 lakh, the hybrid vehicle gives a fuel efficiency of 25km/l

Japanese automaker - Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) - on Wednesday launched the all-new Camry hybrid electric vehicle at a price tag of Rs 48 lakh. The new Camry is equipped with advanced 5th-generation hybrid technology, delivering an improved fuel efficiency of 25.49 km/l, a big jump from the previous generation’s fuel efficiency of 19.1 km/l.

At the given price range, the new Camry competes against the likes of entry-level sedans of German luxury carmakers such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes. It also competes against Skoda’s Superb. Toyota, however, feels that it is their unmatched comfort and reliability that makes the new Camry the first preference of many sedan lovers.

While Toyota did not disclose the sales number they are targeting from the new Camry, the outgoing model was averaging about 150 units per month. The new Camry is expected to push its monthly sales to about 200 units per month.

“India remains a crucial market, and our product strategy aligns with India’s national priorities to lower carbon emissions and achieve energy security goals. Towards this, we have embraced the adoption of multiple pathway approach to drive clean mobility and promote mass electrification with greater agility and speed. The introduction of the All-New Camry Hybrid electric vehicle being a green mobility offering, will continue to further strengthens our contributions toward building a futuristic carbon-free, happy society,” said Masakazu Yoshimura – Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive.

The new Camry is powered by a 2.5L Dynamic Force Engine, delivering 221 Nm of torque at 3200 rpm. It is paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) which offers multiple driving modes—sport, eco, and normal. Additionally, Toyota’s 5th generation hybrid technology system, features a high-capacity Li-ion battery that propels the new candy output to a maximum power of 169kW (230 PS). This hybrid system allows the sedan to give an economy of 25.49 km/l.

Sabari Manohar - Vice President, sales-service-used car business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The launch of the all-new Camry hybrid electric vehicle is an exciting milestone for us in India. This new model with its 5th gen hybrid technology, striking design, and luxurious specs, is crafted for those who seek contemporary elements – sleek, spacious, safe & seamless driving experience. Equipped with Toyota safety sense 3.0 and a suite of connectivity features, it offers our valued customers not just elevated style, but also peace of mind, comfort and convenience at every turn.“