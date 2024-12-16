Vedanta declares interim dividend Rs 8.5 per share; fourth payout of FY25

Metal and mining giant Vedanta Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share. This is the fourth time in the financial year 2024-25 that Vedanta has declared an interim dividend. Promoters, led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, will get Rs 1,874 crore for the fresh payout.

“…we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs 8.5/- per equity share on face value of Rs Rs 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 3,324 Crores,” said Vedanta in a regulatory filing.

The record date for payment of dividend is December 24, 2024, and the interim dividend will be duly paid within the stipulated timelines, added Vedanta.

So far this financial year, Vedanta’s total dividend payout stands at Rs 16,799 crore.