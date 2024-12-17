New Relic aims to further scale up India operations, investing heavily in the country

BENGALURU: US-based New Relic, which is in intelligent observability platform space, is investing heavily in India. It recently opened a 500+seat office in Hyderabad. Last month, the company opened a 300+ seat office in Bengaluru.

The company’s CEO Ashan Willy, who was in Bengaluru recently, told TNIE that the company has increased its headcount by 10x in Bengaluru.

“We target the Indian market because there’s a lot of digital natives in India, and traditional brick and mortar, who are using New Relic,” he said, adding India is the important market for the firm and that there is a lot of talent here. “We’ve seen incredible traction in the breadth and depth of customers that we have acquired since we officially launched our Indian business in 2020 and that is only continuing to grow,” he said. The CEO believes that India will export the world’s software in the next 20 years.

“Development is happening here. If you look at all the major companies in the world, they all have a GCC (global capability centre) in India. We aim to further scale our India operations and increase the number of strategic partnerships we have. Our growing Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices will focus on increasing our local talent base and servicing global customers,” he said.

Talking about the partnership with T-Hub, he said there’s an opportunity for the company to provide a lot of these young start-ups with observability capabilities. “Through this partnership we will provide support to the local start-up ecosystem through dedicated events, community mentorship opportunities, and discounted rates for our Intelligent Observability Platform through the New Relic for Startups program,” the CEO said.