Vlogger shares dismal business-class experience on Air India international flight

NEW DELHI: As the Tata Group-run Air India strives to establish itself as a premier global airline, recurring complaints from passengers — especially business class travelers on international routes—continue to cast a shadow over its ambitions.

Renowned travel vlogger Drew Binsky recently took to social media to share his dismal experience on a flight from London to Amritsar, calling it the “worst business class experience” of his life. Having paid $750 to upgrade, Binsky described a series of shocking service failures in a YouTube video posted on December 14.

As per Binsky, the business class seat was broken and wouldn’t recline, forcing him to eat his meal on a pillow “covered with human hair”. He also pointed out the filthy surroundings, outdated entertainment screens that seemed straight out of 1985, and an amenities kit that he likened to something from a “one-star motel.”

Despite the promise of in-flight Wi-Fi, Binsky said it didn’t work. “I’ll be sure never to fly Air India again, and I recommend you all to stay away,” said the American vlogger, who has traveled to 197 countries and boasts nearly 4.9 million YouTube subscribers.

Binsky’s account is the latest in a string of complaints about Air India’s service standards. In September, Anip Patel, CEO of CaPatel Investments, described his experience on Air India’s business class as a “nightmare.” Patel, who paid $6,300 for a first-class ticket on a non-stop flight from New Delhi to Chicago, called it the “worst first-class cabin” he had ever flown in.

Months earlier, another passenger, Vineeth K., shared photos of worn-out seats with dirty covers while flying business class from Delhi to Newark.While Air India is yet to issue any statement on Binsky’s allegations, the airline’s representatives in the past have said that they want to make Air India a world class airline with an Indian heart.

Air India on Monday said that will deploy their best aircraft to key gateways in Southeast Asia and Europe, complementing the deployment of its flagship A350 and B777 with upgraded cabin interiors on multiple US and UK routes earlier.

‘Meal fell on business class seat as it was broken’

