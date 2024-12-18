Techie alleges Zomato sold Rs 10 water bottle for Rs 100 at concert; company reacts

A social media storm has erupted after a user accused Zomato of inflating the price of water bottles at a concert venue. The individual shared photos of water counters and an online receipt showing they were charged Rs 200 for two water bottles, typically priced at Rs 10 each.

The post quickly went viral, sparking outrage among users. “How is Zomato allowed to sell Rs 10 water bottles for Rs 100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their own bottles?” the post questioned, drawing attention to the pricing practices at events.

Zomato responded with an apology, clarifying that they were only the ticketing partner for the event and not the organisers. The company assured users that the feedback would help them improve future events.

“Hi, we’re sorry for your experience. While we weren’t the event organisers but the ticketing partner, we’ve noted your feedback and will ensure it helps us improve our own events moving forward,” Zomato said in its response.

However, the clarification did little to quell the frustration among social media users, who continued to express their anger online, with one replying user , “It’s funny… any time any consumer raises an issue, you guys just wash your hands off… we just deliver, we’re just this partner… or that partner!! Take some responsibility man! That’s the way to build a brand.”