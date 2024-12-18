Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters

Gruff men shout over an angry motor as they float huge blocks of ice towards a rusty conveyor belt on the bank of a frozen river in northeastern China.

Every winter, dozens of workers brave subzero temperatures to hack ice from the mighty Songhua River and deliver it around Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province.

It forms the building blocks for the massive sculptures that are the centrepiece of the city's Ice and Snow World, an annual festival that draws tens of thousands of visitors.

But this year, a warmer autumn has delayed the freeze and left the river ice thinner than normal.

"By now, the ice is (usually) 57 or 58 centimetres (23 inches) thick," said Huang Wu, 52, who has been harvesting it for two decades.

"This year, the ice has only reached about 44 or 45 centimetres," he told AFP earlier this month as he rested close to the shoreline in the pink light of dawn.

Like the rest of his eight-man crew, Huang is a fisherman who trades his net for a handheld ice pick once the river freezes over.

Clad in orange life vests and knee-high work boots, his team stood in a neat line on the snow-dusted surface, with one man chanting the count as they chiselled out slabs exactly 1.6 metres (five feet three inches) long.

The crew earns about two yuan ($0.27) per brick and can produce up to 2,700 in each gruelling 16-hour shift, Huang said, adding that they split their earnings equally.

Despite its high quality, Huang said the relative lack of ice has hit his income so far this winter.

"When the ice is thick, you make more money. When the ice is thin, you make less," he told AFP.