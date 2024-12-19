Centre’s net direct tax collection rises 16.5% to Rs 15.82 lakh crore till Dec 17

NEW DELHI: The central government’s net direct tax collection for 2024-25 has soared 16.5% to Rs 15.82 lakh crore till December 17, 2024, thanks to healthy personal income tax collections even as growth in corporate taxes remained moderate.

During the same period previous year, the government had collected Rs 13.59 lakh crore. The gross collection during the period rose 20.32% to Rs 19.21 lakh crore. Refunds by the tax department for FY25 till December 17, 2024 rose by 42.5% to Rs 3.4 lakh crore. For FY25, the government has a target of collecting Rs 22 lakh crore through direct taxes.