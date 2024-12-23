SC judgment nullified; GST Council fixes Safari Retreats ‘error’ retrospectively

NEW DELHI: The government has ‘nullified’ the Supreme Court order in the Safari Retreats case that allowed commercial real estate companies to claim input tax credit (ITC) on construction costs for their rental buildings.

The GST Council in its 55th meeting in Jaisalmer has proposed to retrospectively amend the GST law to restrict input tax credit on construction services. The amendment necessarily overturns the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The Council has recommended amending section 17(5)(d) of CGST Act, 2017, to replace the phrase “plant or machinery” with “plant and machinery”, retrospectively, with effect from 1 July 2017. Speaking with the media after the Council meeting, CBIC chairman said that the expression “plant or machinery” used in the said section of the GST Act was a drafting error, and that the proposed amendment seeks to correct the error.