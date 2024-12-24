GST rate hike: Used car market faces challenges

NEW DELHI: Used car market is expected to face headwinds following the GST Council’s recent decision to increase the tax rate on used vehicles from 12% to 18%.

Industry experts believe that this increase could slow growth and impact businesses that rely on second-hand vehicles.

“Used cars are the backbone of mobility for millions of Indians, especially in Tier 2/3 cities and rural areas, where they serve as an affordable way to achieve the dream of car ownership. In a country with single-digit car ownership, policies that impact affordability, like the recent GST hike, can unintentionally slow down this progress,” said Vikram Chopra, Founder & CEO of CARS24.