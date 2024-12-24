Swiss terminal major TIL to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Vadhavan Port

MUMBAI: The Switzerland-based container terminal major, Terminal Investment Sarl (TIL), has agreed to invest Rs 20,000 crore in the upcoming Vadhavan Port northwest of Mumbai.

The project, being developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), involves a total investment of Rs 76,200 crore.

On completion in two phases, the port will be one of the largest facilities in the country. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in 2029, and the second in 2039, when it will be able to handle 23.2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The project was first planned 25 years ago but could not go ahead due to opposition from the locals and environmentalists ever since it was announced in 1997.

The JNPA has said TIL will invest around Rs 20,000 crore to develop the Vadhavan Port and the surrounding ecosystem, establishing it as a world-class facility. A memorandum of understanding was signed with TIL on Monday.

The facility, coming up at Dahanu in the Palghar district, is being developed by Vadhavan Port Project (VPPL), the special purpose vehicle in which JNPA holds 74 per cent and the Maharashtra Maritime Board owns the remaining 26 per cent.

The JNPA said the collaboration will help develop the Vadhavan Port into a world-class port in the future, which will go a long way in decongesting the JNPA.