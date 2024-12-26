Global Capability Centres to expand workforce in India by 20% in 2025

BENGALURU: Top executives from across various sectors believe Global Capability Centres (GCCs) landscape will expand further in 2025. In 2024, GCCs and their growth, apart from job opportunities, were widely discussed by the top executives across various sectors.

As of 2024, there are over 1,700 GCCs, more than 2,975 units, employing over 1.9 million people in the country.

Bengaluru alone accounts for over 870 GCCs, followed by Hyderabad with 550 centres.

Vikram Ahuja, co-founder, ANSR and CEO of Talent500, points out that GCCs in the country will expand their workforce by 18-20% in 2025, and that hiring will surpass 2024 levels. According to ANSR, over 60,000 jobs were created by GCCs in 2024 in Bengaluru alone.