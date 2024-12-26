Global Capability Centres to expand workforce in India by 20% in 2025

BENGALURU: Top executives from across various sectors believe Global Capability Centres (GCCs) landscape will expand further in 2025. In 2024, GCCs and their growth, apart from job opportunities, were widely discussed by the top executives across various sectors.
As of 2024, there are over 1,700 GCCs, more than 2,975 units, employing over 1.9 million people in the country.
Bengaluru alone accounts for over 870 GCCs, followed by Hyderabad with 550 centres.
Vikram Ahuja, co-founder, ANSR and CEO of Talent500, points out that GCCs in the country will expand their workforce by 18-20% in 2025, and that hiring will surpass 2024 levels. According to ANSR, over 60,000 jobs were created by GCCs in 2024 in Bengaluru alone.
Karnataka released its GCC policy in November and it aims to establish 500 new GCCs by 2029. Upasna Nischal, India site head and head of HR-India, Fidelity International, said the number, kind and quality of capabilities that are delivered from India continue to grow and evolve and now nearly 90% of the GCCs operate as multi-functional centres, supporting technology, operations, product engineering and more.
Close to $64 billion business is generated by GCCs. Guardian India, the GCC for the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, plans to ramp up its hiring in 2025 as compared to the previous year.
“In 2025, we aim to expand our workforce and capability substantially to meet the growing demands of our parent organisation, to improve capability and drive innovation,” said Shiney Prasad, country head, Guardian India. It aims to scale its operations in both Gurugram and Chennai. Its key areas include technology—particularly in AI/ML, data science, suggestive decisioning, business operations — and specialised roles in actuarial, finance and underwriting.