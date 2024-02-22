Google rows back AI-image tool after WWII gaffe

PARIS: Google said Thursday it would stop users from creating images of people on its newly launched AI tool, after the program depicted Nazi-era troops as people from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

The US tech giant, which only released its revamped Gemini AI in some parts of the world on February 8, said it was "working to address recent issues" with the image generation feature.

"While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," the company said in a statement.

It came two days after a user of X (formerly Twitter) posted images showing Gemini's results for the prompt "generate an image of a 1943 German soldier".

The AI had generated four images of soldiers -- one was white, one black, and two were women of colour, according to the X user named John L.