Air India to set up South Asia’s largest aviation training academy

Air India on Thursday announced the launch of a 600,000 sq ft integrated aviation training academy, the largest in South Asia, in Gurugram, India. The aviation academy will start functioning this month and aims to train more than 50,000 aviation professionals, including pilots, cabin crew, ground handling, engineering, and security staff, over the next few years.

Air India said it is also in the process of setting up its own flight schools to train over 500 pilots per year which will cater to the growing in-house requirements.

An Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) school, offering comprehensive training for engineering cadets, is also being planned.