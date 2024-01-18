Air India to set up South Asia’s largest aviation training academy

Air India on Thursday announced the launch of a 600,000 sq ft integrated aviation training academy, the largest in South Asia, in Gurugram, India. The aviation academy will start functioning this month and aims to train more than 50,000 aviation professionals, including pilots, cabin crew, ground handling, engineering, and security staff, over the next few years.
Air India said it is also in the process of setting up its own flight schools to train over 500 pilots per year which will cater to the growing in-house requirements.
An Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) school, offering comprehensive training for engineering cadets, is also being planned.
Air India is setting up centers for advanced training of pilots in two state-of-the-art simulator training units, in collaboration with OEMs. There will be over 20 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) Bays to support Air India’s existing and future Airbus and Boeing fleet and ensure crew readiness ahead of future aircraft deliveries.
The airline on Thursday entered a joint venture with Airbus to equip the training center with 10 of the 20 FFS Bays.
The Academy will feature simulators of the Airbus A320 Family, A350, Boeing 777, Boeing 787, and Boeing 737 family.
Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said: “Our new training academy is a major step forward in making the Indian aviation industry more self-reliant, and to building the aviation infrastructure that India needs as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. We are delighted to be working with our partners in this journey.”