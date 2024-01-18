Apple opens new office in Bengaluru, to house 1,200 staff

NEW DELHI: Apple on Wednesday launched its new office at Minsk Square in Bengaluru that could house up to 1,200 employees.

The new office has dedicated lab space, areas of collaboration and place for wellness and its interior features locally-sourced materials. This facility is Apple’s latest addition to its corporate office footprint in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram. The smartphone brand’s teams in Bengaluru work across a wide range of its business including software, hardware, services and customer support, among others.

An Apple spokesperson said, “Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It’s an amazing space for our teams to collaborate.”

Apple employs nearly 3,000 people in India and it works with partners across India supporting job creation. The new office in Bengaluru runs on 100% renewable energy and aims for LEED platinum certification. In April, Apple had opened two new retail locations in India- Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18 and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20.