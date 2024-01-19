Mahindra to build 3 resorts in TN at Rs 800 crore

CHENNAI: Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited (MHRIL) will build three greenfield resorts in Tamil Nadu over the next five to six years with a capital outlay of Rs 800 crore.

With this investment, the company will double its capacity in Tamil Nadu, as Club Mahindra is already operating resorts in hill stations of Ooty and Kodaikanal. The new investment is part of the company’s expansion plans to increase the room inventory from 5,000 to 10,000 by 2030 and will directly generate employment opportunities for over 1,500 people, it said in a statement.

“As part of MHRIL’s commitment to sustainability and aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, all the new resorts developed in Tamil Nadu will target to be champions of net zero energy, water & waste, and in the process become role models for sustainable tourism in the state,” the company said.

The holiday stay brand said Tamil Nadu offers a wide range of tourist attractions like temples of Meenakshi Amman, Brihadeesvara, and Rameswaram, beaches of Mahabalipuram, Covelong and Marina, wildlife sanctuaries and UNESCO declared world heritage sites.

This is the company’s second-largest investment after its Rs 1,000 crore investment in Uttarakhand last year. It had earlier built holiday destinations in Binsar, Uttarakhand, Coorg and Madikeri in Karnataka, Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, Munnar, Ashtamudi, and Cherai in Kerala, among other places.