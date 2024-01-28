Byju’s woes, new wave of layoffs signal long winter for start-ups

A new wave of lay-offs at ecommerce platforms, and the crashing world of Byju’s has brought forth starkly the shriveling up of funding for start-ups. There are many who have grown as a bubble, who now stand exposed having got their core business plans wrong.

The signs were there, but it’s now all happening. Swiggy confirmed it is laying off 400 employees or about 7% of its 6,000 workforce. The company is going in for an IPO later this year, and it appears it is cleaning up.

This is the digital delivery company’s second layoff – last year around the same time it shed 380 workmen. Flipkart too said it was letting go 1,000 employees – about 5% of its 22,000-strong workforce. It’s strange that local boss Kalyan Krishnamurthy said it was a routine, annual cutback,and claimed things were hunky-dory at the company.

Byju’s, that sinking feeling

Meanwhile, the one-time darling of edtech investors, Byju’s, seems to be in its last gasp as lenders filed an insolvency petition against holding company Alpha following a payment default on a $1.2 billion loan.

The company, founded by Byju Raveendran, at one point hit a valuation of $22 billion as its core business – providing online education – thrived in the work-from-home environment of the pandemic. More than a dozen investors from Peak XV Partners to Lightspeed, UBS and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, thronged to grab a piece of the pie, as Byju’s built strong brand value through acquisitions and a marketing blitz that included becoming India’s cricket team’s principal sponsor.

But as lockdown conditions opened up after Covid-19 abated, demand for its services also abated. Unable toprovide cash flow for its myriad operations, the company struggled to even file its financial report. It was only a few days ago, Byju’s filed its FY2022 financials with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on January 23, almost 22 months after the reporting period ended.

Though its revenue had more than doubled 118%to Rs 5,298 crore in Fy2023 from Rs 2,428 crore in the previous year, its losses ballooned to Rs 8,245 crore from Rs 4,564 crore in FY2021.

Blackrock, US based asset manager, which holds a minority stake in Byju’s, slashed the company’s valuation to $1 billion in October last, a 95% fall from its peak valuation of $22 billion. Currently, the firm’s own valuation is not too much off this mark as it seeks to raise $100 million from existing investors through an issue of fresh shares valuing the company at just about $2 billion.

In recent weeks the company’s promoters were scrapping the bottom of the barrel funding employees’ payroll by pledging the homes of Raveendran and his family. While investors have little recourse to recover their money, lenders are all set to take Byju’s to the cleaners via the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.