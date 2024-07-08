Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Excelmax Technologies to expand silicon design and engineering capabilities

BENGALURU: Accenture on Monday announced that it has acquired Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider Excelmax Technologies. The acquisition further enhances Accenture’s growing silicon design and engineering capabilities, the company said.

Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational platforms that enable edge AI deployments, to clients in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries.

The semiconductor market is experiencing a surge in demand for silicon design engineering, driven by the proliferation of data centers and the increasing use of AI and edge computing.

“With the rapid evolution of new technologies like generative AI and the growth of connected products, more intricate, specialised chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture. “Our acquisition of Excelmax enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development—from concept to production—so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth," he added.