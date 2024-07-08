Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based Excelmax Technologies to expand silicon design and engineering capabilities

BENGALURU: Accenture on Monday announced that it has acquired Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider Excelmax Technologies. The acquisition further enhances Accenture’s growing silicon design and engineering capabilities, the company said.
Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational platforms that enable edge AI deployments, to clients in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries.
The semiconductor market is experiencing a surge in demand for silicon design engineering, driven by the proliferation of data centers and the increasing use of AI and edge computing.
“With the rapid evolution of new technologies like generative AI and the growth of connected products, more intricate, specialised chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture. “Our acquisition of Excelmax enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development—from concept to production—so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth," he added.
The company did not disclose the deal amount. Mahesh Zurale, global lead - Advanced Technology Centers Global Network, Accenture, said, “Accenture’s acquisition of Excelmax Technologies brings approximately 450 highly skilled silicon professionals to our Advanced Technology Centers in India. With the global demand for silicon solutions on the rise, India is becoming a hotbed for chip design. Growing our skilled talent in the country across physical and RTL design, verification, emulation, and firmware engineering will help us expand our capabilities in the silicon design space and accelerate innovation for our worldwide clients.”
“Our focus has always been on developing the best talent to deliver tailor-made solutions for our global clients that help them build and maintain competitive advantage,” said Shekhar Patil, founder & CEO, Excelmax Technologies. “Joining Accenture enables us to remain at the forefront of innovation, providing new and exciting opportunities for both our clients and our people," Patil said.
This acquisition follows the addition of XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.