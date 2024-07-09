Financial inclusion index rises with growth across all segments: RBI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank's FI-Index, capturing the extent of financial inclusion across the country, rose to 64.2 in March 2024, showing growth across all parameters.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.

"The value of the index for March 2024 stands at 64.2 vis-à-vis 60.1 in March 2023, with growth witnessed across all sub-indices," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Improvement in FI-Index is mainly contributed by usage dimension, reflecting deepening of financial inclusion, it added.