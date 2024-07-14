MSMEs: Hidden gems need better mentorship to shine

Sometimes competitive advantage over rivals and self-improvement comes from strengthening what lies beneath surface — our hidden gems.

India’s growth story often spotlights large corporations and start-ups, overlooking a crucial engine of progress for India, MSMEs. They possess the agility of start-ups and the stability of larger corporations while significantly driving employment, innovation and economic growth. Recently, the number of registered MSMEs on the Udyam Portal crossed 4.5 crore mark, employing over 20 crore. MSMEs are pivotal for job generation, especially as India holds the largest share of the global workforce.

MSMEs weave local dynamism into the economic fabric via their spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation and collaboration. Typically founded by individuals or small groups with bright ideas, limited resources and unlimited perseverance, they exhibit an exceptional ability to adapt and evolve. Like a nimble turbo-charged car, they can turn, pivot and manoeuvre with greater swiftness than larger organisations.

India offers several success enablers for MSMEs. Union Budget 2023-24 earmarked `22,138 crore for MSME ministry, 41.6% higher than the preceding fiscal year. As a global hub of advanced technologies, India provides access to digital solutions and a skilled workforce proficient in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and more. These technological advancements empower MSMEs to streamline operations, enhance productivity and deliver value to customers.