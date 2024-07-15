Sai Life, Northern Arc Capital to raise Rs 7,000 crore from IPOs

MUMBAI: Two companies—pharma firm Sai Life Sciences and small businesses focused non-banking credit player Northern Arc Capital--have filed the draft papers with the market watchdog Sebi for an initial share sale offers with a planned fund-raising of around Rs 7,000 crore.

While the Khopoli, Raigad, based Sai Life is planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore from the issue which will be a mix of fresh issue (Rs 800 crore) and offer for sale, the Chennai-based Northern Arc Capital has got the final Sebi approval for a Rs 2,000 crore issue which will comprise Rs 500 crore fresh issue and the rest in OFS.

Sai Life is a pure-play contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) and works with over 280 global pharma and biotech companies to help them accelerate discovery, development and commercialisation of their new new chemical entities for their molecule programmes.

Over the past 24 years, Sai Life has served a set of programmes, consistently delivering quality services and has facilities in India, England, the US and Japan.

The draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi on Monday said the issue will consist of Rs 800 crore in fresh issue and the rest in offer for sale by promoters and existing external investors.