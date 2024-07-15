Stagnant Asian Paints now attracts bulls

NEW DELHI: Since making its market debut more than three decades ago, Asian Paints has been a consistent wealth creator for investors. Barring the year 2022, the stock has given positive returns every calendar year in the last decade and on most occasions has surpassed the gains by benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty. Recovering sharply from the covid lows of March-April 2020, the stock more than doubled investors in less than two years and strengthened its position as the country’s largest paint company.

However, the blue-chip since then lost the attention of the Bulls. Despite the ongoing euphoria in the market, Asian Paints shares are trading well below their all-time high of R 3,590 (10 Jan 2022). The stock has given a negative return of 13% in the past one year even as the NSE Nifty50 surged 25% during this period. At the current market price of R2,991 apiece, the scrip’s return has been almost flat in three years.

While a degree of correction in stock prices is attributed to external headwinds such as sluggish demand and high commodity prices, the prime reason for the same is reported to be the entry of a new player (Birla Opus), which has ambitions to disrupt the R70,000 paint market.

The stance on the stock, however, now appears to be changing. On Wednesday and Thursday, it witnessed heavy buying amidst reports on price hikes. Asian Paints on Wednesday confirmed the development and said that it has taken a price increase of around 1% at portfolio level, with effect from July 22, 2024.