Eveready expects 10 per cent topline growth this fiscal

MUMBAI: The largest battery (dry-cell) and flashlight brand 'Eveready' is expecting a 10 per cent growth in topline this fiscal on the back of the just-completed distribution channel rejig, wherein it has slashed the number of distributors to just about 1,100 from over 5,000 earlier.

The 90-year-old brand, launched way back in 1934, has been the leader in the dry cell battery market for decades, and has sold billions of batteries and flashlights/torchlights.

Over the years, Eveready has become synonymous with the industry.

Eveready Industries sells about 1.4 billion batteries and 25 million flashlights annually and its entire production is sold in the domestic market.

Across its three battery plants, the company has an installed capacity of 1.7 billion annually. Its plants, located in Matia, Lucknow, Noida, Haridwar, Maddur, and Kolkata, are running at around 85 percent capacity now.

"Business is looking good. Even though inflation is biting consumer spending, sales have been good so far this fiscal year, as against flat volumes and topline last fiscal. This was because we were reducing the number of distributors and as a result, their number has come down to just about 1,100 now from over 5,000, Suvamoy Saha, managing director of Eveready", told TNIE here on Tuesday.