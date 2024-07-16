India may see revenue loss of Rs 63,000 crore every year as gold, silver imports from UAE surge

MUMBAI: Free trade agreement between India and the UAE will allow unlimited imports of gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds from the UAE into India with zero tariffs.

This would lead to annual losses of over Rs 63,000 crore annually, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The report further says that the duty-free imports of gold and silver would move import business from banks to a few private traders, and replace top suppliers with Dubai-based firms.

“It will also disrupt the domestic diamond and jewellery industry, with major imports coming from Gift City, which has transparency issues,” says the report calling for an urgent review of the policy.

The India-UAE free trade provisions allow unlimited imports of gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds from the UAE into India with reduced or zero tariffs in the coming years.