TVS Motor’s £200 million plan for Norton: Six new bikes in three years, expansion abroad

TVS Motor Company, which has committed £200 million to Norton Motorcycles, said that starting next year, the iconic British brand would launch six new bikes over the next three years. TVS also said that Norton is preparing for international expansion with an initial focus on the USA, Germany, France, Italy and India.
“Our vision, commitment and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company. Venu along with Norton’s senior leadership team – Dr Robert Hentschel and Richard Arnold – shared the vision of the brand and discussed how Norton is now perfectly placed to expand globally at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
TVS Motor has committed £200 million across the life of the investment in new product development, facilities, research and development and engineering. It said that the new Norton motorcycles will follow the company’s philosophy of ‘Design, Dynamism, and Detail’.
TVS added that as a result of their investment and support, Norton’s revitalised research and development has been channelled into its product pipeline through its facility in Solihull, UK.
Robert Hentschel, Executive Director & CEO of Norton Motorcycles said, “The investment in research and development and leadership has us positioned to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story.”
Richard Arnold, Executive Director, said, “The products currently in testing and development are incredibly exciting. Bikers around the world will love to ride them and love to own them, I am looking forward to expanding their availability to local dealers in new territories and connecting with bikers to share the Norton journey.”
Norton Motorcycles was acquired by Chennai-based TVS Motor in 2020 at an amount of Rs 153 crore. Earlier in 2022, TVS had announced investments of 100 million pounds in Norton Motorcycles.