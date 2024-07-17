TVS Motor’s £200 million plan for Norton: Six new bikes in three years, expansion abroad

TVS Motor Company, which has committed £200 million to Norton Motorcycles, said that starting next year, the iconic British brand would launch six new bikes over the next three years. TVS also said that Norton is preparing for international expansion with an initial focus on the USA, Germany, France, Italy and India.

“Our vision, commitment and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company. Venu along with Norton’s senior leadership team – Dr Robert Hentschel and Richard Arnold – shared the vision of the brand and discussed how Norton is now perfectly placed to expand globally at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

TVS Motor has committed £200 million across the life of the investment in new product development, facilities, research and development and engineering. It said that the new Norton motorcycles will follow the company’s philosophy of ‘Design, Dynamism, and Detail’.

TVS added that as a result of their investment and support, Norton’s revitalised research and development has been channelled into its product pipeline through its facility in Solihull, UK.