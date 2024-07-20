Govt to intervene to address challenges faced by chemical industry, boost growth: J P Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said the government will make necessary interventions in its policies and programmes to address challenges faced by the chemicals and petrochemicals industry and boost the sector's growth.

The minister was speaking after launching the 13th edition of the India Chem 2024 event to be held in October this year in Mumbai.

"The Prime Minister desires that we have to become a USD 5 trillion economy. If we have to become a 5 trillion economy, we have to align our programmes or policies accordingly, to see to it that this petrochemical industry chemical industry also goes in the same way and aligns itself, so that we all together contribute to that USD 5 trillion economy," Nadda said.

The minister mentioned that industry representatives have talked about the challenges faced by the chemicals and petrochemicals industry and also offered various suggestions to address those issues.

"I, as a minister, can assure you that whatever interventions are needed in policies, in programmes, whatever changes in the strategies are needed, the government is committed to it, and we will go forward with that commitment," Nadda said.