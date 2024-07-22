Air India to operate flagship A350-900 on US routes starting November 2024

NEW DELHI: Air India will be operating its flagship A350-900 aircraft on Delhi-New York JFK flights from November 1, 2024, and Delhi-Newark flights from January 2, 2025.

The A350 deployment will introduce Air India’s Premium Economy class experience for the first time on the Delhi-New York JFK and Delhi-Newark routes.

It will offer guests the choice of 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration, the Tata Group airline said in a statement on Monday.

Air India’s A350 aircraft will feature 28 private suites in Business class with full-flat beds in a 1-2-1 configuration and 264 Economy seats arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration.

Air India claims that each suite in Business provides direct aisle access, sliding privacy doors, and a personal wardrobe.

Air India will compete against US-based airlines, Middle Eastern airlines, and other global carriers in the busy long-haul India-US route.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “This is a significant leap forward for our U.S. operations that also underscores our commitment to continuous improvement. We believe this enhanced offering will solidify Air India's position as a leading carrier and attract travelers seeking a world-class flying experience between India and the United States.”

With the deployment of the A350, 60% of all Air India flights to the U.S. will feature new or upgraded cabin interiors.

Over the last few months, Air India said that it has been replacing its legacy aircraft with newer ones on other U.S. routes. The airline now operates its three-class-configured Boeing 777-200LR on all non-stop flights between India (Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru) and San Francisco with upgraded cabin interiors, except for a thrice-weekly Delhi-San Francisco service.

Air India also operates a three-class-configured Boeing 777-300ER on all flights from Mumbai to New York JFK and Newark.