Budget 2024: Angel tax abolished for all investor classes

BENGALURU: In a move to boost investments in the start-up ecosystem, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the Angel Tax will be abolished for all investor classes.

Start-ups and venture capitalists have been demanding to abolish the Angel Tax. Nasscom had said that the important concern regarding Angel Tax is the fact that tax officers have the power to disregard the valuation done by a professional valuer.

This is because the valuation of start-ups is very subjective and is based on future projections.

Angel Tax was introduced in 2012 and is the tax that unlisted companies are liable to pay on the capital they raise through the issue of shares. It is calculated based on the premium amount received above the fair market value of the shares.