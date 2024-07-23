Budget 2024: Government allocates Rs 3 lakh crore for women’s development

NEW DELHI: Emphasizing women-led development in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced schemes worth Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes to benefit women and girls.

Presenting her seventh straight Budget, Sitharaman said, “For promoting women-led development, the budget carries an allocation of more than Rs. 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls.”

“This signals our government’s commitment for enhancing women’s role in economic development,” she said.

She also announced that to facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce, the government will set up working women hostels in collaboration with industry, and establish creches.

“In addition, the partnership will seek to organize women-specific skilling programmes, and promotion of market access for women SHG enterprises,” she added.