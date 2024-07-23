Budget 2024: Government cuts customs duties on gold, silver, mobile phones

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, announced significant changes to customs duties. The basic customs duty on gold and silver will be reduced to 6 percent, while the duty on platinum will be lowered to 6.4 percent. Additionally, the basic customs duty on mobile phones and mobile chargers will be cut to 15 percent.

In a move aimed at supporting the gems and jewellery industry, which has long sought such reductions, the government also proposed a reduction in the basic customs duty on certain brood stocks, shrimps, and fish feed to 5 percent.

Furthermore, the government will exempt customs duties on 25 critical minerals and remove the basic customs duty on ferronickel and blister copper. Conversely, it will increase the customs duty on specified telecom equipment from 10 percent to 15 percent and on ammonium nitrate to 10 percent. The duty on non-biodegradable plastics will be raised to 25 percent.

Sitharaman also announced plans to set up e-commerce export hubs in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode to facilitate MSMEs in selling their products internationally. Traditional artisans will also be given opportunities to sell their products in global markets.

In addition, the budget proposes expanding the list of exempted capital goods used in the manufacturing of solar cells and panels.