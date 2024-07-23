Economic survey 2023-2024: More than 45% recognised start-ups emerge from tier-two, three cities

BENGALURU: More than 45% of the recognised start-ups (about 56,000) are emerging out of tier 2/3 cities and more than 47% of the recognised start-ups have at least one woman director, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24 released on Monday.

As of March 31, 2024, there are more than 1.25 lakh start-ups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) spanning across all sectors of the economy, out of which there are over 13,000 start-ups that cover sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, Robotics, and Nanotechnology.

The number of DPIIT recognised start-ups has increased from over 300 in 2016 to 1,17,254, as of December 31, 2023. These recognised start-ups have created over 12.42 lakh direct jobs creating a significant economic impact.

The survey pointed out that start-ups filed more than 12,000 patent applications from 2016 to March 2024.

As the pandemic fuelled consumer and enterprise demand for technology-backed solutions, the number of technology start-ups in India rose from around 2,000 in 2014 to about 31,000 in 2023.