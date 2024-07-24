E-com export hubs to help small vendors

BENGALURU: The government will set up E-commerce Export Hubs in public-private-partnership model in order to enable MSMEs to sell their products in international markets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech said that TDS rate on e-commerce operators is proposed to be reduced from 1% to 0.1%. This comes into effect from October 1.

Reducing the TDS rate will significantly free up working capital for sellers, said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group. He said the provisions of the budget will remove bottlenecks in the supply chain and lend a big support to industries by encouraging clusters, establishing e-commerce export hubs and improving credit flow to MSMEs.