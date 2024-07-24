Electronics sector gets biggest PLI allocation

NEW DELHI: In the Budget, the finance minister has allocated Rs 12,493.02 crore for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme across different sectors for this financial year.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has received the largest share, with Rs 6,200 crore earmarked for electronics manufacturing.

For large-scale electronics manufacturing, the government has earmarked Rs 6,125 crore, while the incentive for IT Hardware is Rs 75 crore. Over and above, for the development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India, Rs 6,903 crore has been allocated in this Budget.