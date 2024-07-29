Why long-term investing makes sense

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s record seventh budget has underscored the importance of an efficient tax system with an all-rounded budget. The reaction in the stock market was initial panic when she mentioned the word ‘capital gains’. However, equity prices recovered quickly to end the flat trading session on Budget Day.

As an individual taxpayer, you are not paying any significant tax up to Rs 15 lakh income annually. That means you have some more money in your hands. Your long-term financial plan will not be affected if you are a regular investor. There is a minor increase in the long-term capital gains tax in listed shares. However, if you are a day trader in equities and derivatives and earn well, you have to pay more taxes on capital gains.

The Budget clearly states that you must pay taxes if you make money through capital gains. Capital gains in India are here to stay, and if some pundits are believed, they will eventually be brought in line with the rate in rich countries. At 12.5 per cent, the long-term capital gains tax rate is still lower than that in the United States at 20 per cent. So, you may want to set your expectations accordingly.

Trading V Investing profits

The tax system in India encourages you to invest more than trade in the equity markets.

A study published last week by the Securities and Exchange Board of India about intra-day trading in equities shows that 7 out of 10-day traders lose money. As the day trading activity intensified over the past three financial years to 2023, losses have increased, too. As a result, stock market day trading is not for those who cannot digest losses. Even then, more and more people are finding their way to start trading in the stock market from tier II and tier III cities in India.