Crypto industry wants Wazir X to reconsider its recovery plan after $230 million loss

BENGALURU: Crypto exchange WazirX's proposed plan to socialise its loss has not gone down well with the crypto industry, which wants it to reconsider the approach. WazirX recently faced a security breach leading to a $230 million loss and said, "We are implementing a fair and transparent socialized loss strategy to distribute the impact across all users equitably."

But later it also clarified that the poll it took was a preliminary step to understand users' opinions, and is not legally binding upon the users or the WazirX platform.

However, many exchanges and users have asked WazirX to take a relook at the recovery plan. Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Platform, said WazirX has to be transparent on their contribution as a business to the loss and to not restrict users with respect to withdrawal or locking of funds, adding that is the only way to gain the confidence of investors.

"Self-custody is one of the tenets of the Web3 industry. All exchanges should enable crypto withdrawals after implementing suitable compliance frameworks. This will give the investors the choice to take self-custody of their assets," he said.

CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta in a post on X said, "Hate to be saying this, but the way @WazirXIndia is handling this entire situation isn't community first ... This sadly is also hurting the other ecosystem participants. The first contribution to losses should ALWAYS come from the Company and the treasury and assets the company holds," he said.

"Hopefully they will reconsider their approach and do what's right by the customers," he said.

Meanwhile, CYFIRMA, an external threat landscape management platform, has identified Lazarus group, North Korea-backed hacker group, behind the WazirX breach. According to CYFIRMA’s researchers’ analysis, due to the breach, close to $235 million were lost in crypto assets. This consists of over 200 different assets, including about $96.7m of Shiba Inu, $52.6m of Ether, $11 million of Matic, and $7.6 million of Pepe. "The threat actor has already swapped a number of these tokens for Ether using a variety of decentralised services, an expected initial step of a typical laundering process," it said.