Gnani.ai raises Rs 30 crore investment from Info Edge Ventures

BENGALURU: Voice-first generative AI start-up Gnani.ai has raised Rs 30 crore from Info Edge Ventures in a Series A round. The capital from the fundraising will be used for sales growth and expansion of Gnani.ai’s business across geographies. The company counts Samsung Ventures as an investor.

Gnani.ai was founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, it offers a no-code voice-first platform with multiple product capabilities such as Omnichannel Conversational Automation, Agent Assist, Voice Biometrics and Omnichannel Analytics, among others.

The founders said, "Gnani.ai’s generative AI-powered voice automation platform has helped financial institutions collect over $2 billion from their end customers in the last six months. Our proprietary AI platform has helped us grow exponentially in the last few years and secure over 100 enterprise customers in India and the US. This investment will significantly bolster our efforts to expand our sales footprint."

Chinmaya Sharma, Partner at Info Edge Ventures added, "We like to invest in founders who are building to solve a problem and not just to find a use case for AI." The company has a patented proprietary tech stack for TTS, STT, NLP and augmented intelligence that works not just for English but also for 14 Indian languages.

Gnani has recently announced a series of Voice-first AI SLM models (Small Language Models). The initial rollout of Gnani.ai’s SLMs targets pivotal domains such as banking, insurance, automotive, and retail.