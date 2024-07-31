Samsung CEO praises India’s role in global innovation during Noida factory visit

NEW DELHI: India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally, offering a huge opportunity for Samsung, said Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice-Chairman Jong-Hee (JH) Han on Tuesday.

During his second visit to India, Han visited the company’s Noida factory, which manufactures smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators. “India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung,” said Han.

“We were among the first companies to invest in India, and I am happy that the Noida factory has emerged as one of our biggest facilities, manufacturing not only for India, but for the world.” Han praised the contributions of India-based R&D teams in developing new products and services. He noted that India’s large population of tech-savvy young consumers inspires innovation.

“I am proud that many young, enterprising engineers who are playing an important role in the development of AI are working at our R&D centers in India,” said Han.

Samsung reaffirmed its commitment to the Make in India initiative through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Noida and Sriperumbudur. The company has also invested in a design centre in Noida and three research and development (R&D) facilities, with two in Noida and one in Bengaluru. These R&D facilities drive innovation for both local and global products.

Company invests in R&D and design centres

